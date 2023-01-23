Spaghetti Fundraiser set for February 24

Plates will be $10 each with dine-in and curbside pickup options available.
Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor the event, which will...
Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor the event, which will run on Friday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Center, will go to benefit the annual Family Fun Day for special needs individuals and their families.(Dothan Leisure Services)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A spaghetti fundraiser to help support Dothan’s therapeutics program is set for Friday, February 24.

Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Center located at 300 Garland Street, will go to benefit the annual Family Fun Day for special needs individuals and their families.

Plates will be $10 each with dine-in and curbside pickup options available. Delivery will also be available for orders of 20 or more plates within Dothan city limits. Plates will include spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie.

For ticket information, contact Cathy Sizemore at (334) 615-3720 or csizemore@dothan.org, or contact Maggie Nickoley at (334) 477-0626 or margaret.nickoley@covan.com.

For additional information about the event, or about Dothan Leisure Services’ programs and facilities, call (334) 615-3700, visit dothanleisureservices.org, or like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
File Photo
Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Coffee County murder investigation
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

Latest News

of Hope
Angels of Hope
Dolly's Imagination Library in the Wiregrass
First Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the Wiregrass kicks off
Kinsley Centers
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
HOPE Ministries
H.O.P.E Ministries hosts donation drive