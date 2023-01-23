Spaghetti Fundraiser set for February 24

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A spaghetti fundraiser to help support Dothan’s therapeutics program is set for Friday, February 24.

Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Center located at 300 Garland Street, will go to benefit the annual Family Fun Day for special needs individuals and their families.

Plates will be $10 each with dine-in and curbside pickup options available. Delivery will also be available for orders of 20 or more plates within Dothan city limits. Plates will include spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie.

For ticket information, contact Cathy Sizemore at (334) 615-3720 or csizemore@dothan.org, or contact Maggie Nickoley at (334) 477-0626 or margaret.nickoley@covan.com.

For additional information about the event, or about Dothan Leisure Services’ programs and facilities, call (334) 615-3700, visit dothanleisureservices.org, or like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

