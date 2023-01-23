Portion of Webb Road closed for water line repair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Webb Road in northeast Dothan will be closed beginning Monday, January 23.

The closure, which affects the portion of Webb Road from Ross Clark Circle to Dellwood Avenue, will be for emergency water line repair work in the area.

The road will be closed until the repairs have been completed. Motorists travelling in the area are advised to exercise caution at this time and find alternative routes where possible.

For more information, contact City of Dothan Traffic Engineer Noah Murphy at (334) 615-4477.

