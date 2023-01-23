POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left 12 people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened inside The Dior Bar and Lounge, which is located on Bennington Avenue off College Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Police said officers were standing outside of the club when the shooting began and immediately rushed in to respond to the threat.

Officials said at least five of the victims were taken to hospitals by emergency crews. Meanwhile, officials added that several of the victims went to hospitals in personal vehicles.

Nine of the victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that three of the victims have injuries that are life-threatening in nature.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received six of the wounded. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the hospital reported three of the wounded were in critical condition, two were listed in good condition, and one had been released.

A source familiar with the case tells WAFB there is surveillance video from inside the nightclub that shows the incident unfolding. Detectives are analyzing that video as they try to determine exactly what happened.

“At this point, we can say it is believed to be a targeted attack,” said Lt. Bryan Ballard, commander of the BRPD Homicide Division. “And that this was not just a random act of someone showing up and randomly shooting citizens in Baton Rouge.”

Investigators said they believe there was a single shooter and are “working leads” to identify the gunman. They added one of the people shot was the DJ.

Officers have been able to determine the type of firearm used but cannot yet release that information, according to BPRD. Meanwhile, officers continue to look into how someone was able to bring the firearm into the club during what they referred to as a “security breach.”

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said officers have not yet been able to determine how many people were inside the club when the shooting took place.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the owners of the nightclub are cooperating with investigators.

Chief Paul is urging witnesses and people in the inner circle of those responsible to come forward. Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the below statement reacting to the shooting:

The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked. I personally joined Chief Paul and members of the BRPD team overnight at the hospital. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice. BRPD will be sharing more information today. This is a sad event after our community has continuously worked to interrupt violence. All of our public safety teams are activated at this time. I have requested several community organizations reach out and provide victims and their families with necessary services, and ongoing supports to help ensure there are no retaliations from this event. We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences. Please join me in praying for the victims and their families. If you have information about last night’s incident, please contact crime stoppers right away.

