Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting

48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian of Troy (pictured) was charged with one count of Murder for...
48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian of Troy (pictured) was charged with one count of Murder for the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller of Ariton.(Troy Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man.

According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.

Officers located two gun shot victims once they arrived on the scene. An unnamed victim was transported to a Dothan area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was later released. The other victim, identified as 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller of Ariton, was pronounced dead on the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene. That suspect, 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian of Troy, was transported to the Troy Police Department. After further investigation, Christian was charged with one count of Murder and booked into the Troy City Jail, later being transported to the Pike County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

No additional details are available at this time as Troy Police Department continue to investigate. Troy University Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted with securing the scene. Troy Fire Department also responded to the scene and provided medical attention.

Stay with News 4 for updates.

