Morning Storms Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A cold night is ahead for the Wiregrass with temperatures falling into the middle 30s, resulting in widespread frost. We’ll see seasonal weather Tuesday, as highs reach the lower 60s, with a punch of warmer and more-humid weather for Wednesday morning as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in from the west. Severe weather is possible, including gusty winds, with an isolated tornado threat across the Florida Panhandle, so we’ve declared early Wednesday a 4Warn Weather Day.

TONIGHT – Clear, cold and frosty. Low near 34°.  Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning cloudy, thunderstorms late. Low near 53°.  Winds SE-S at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Early thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 66° 100% daybreak

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 40° High: 62° 60%

MON: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

