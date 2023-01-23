More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department.

Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.

After further investigation, officers say Mills has been charged with another count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child from another incident that happened in Nov. 14 of last year. That report alleged that the victim suffered similar injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Mills remains in Bay County Jail. PCPD is asking anyone who thinks their children may have been injured in Mills’ care to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Saturday in Troy.
Man charged in deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns
Coffee County murder investigation
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

Latest News

The victim told officers she woke up while sleeping on her couch to see a man standing over her.
Man arrested for attempted sexual battery
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Saturday in Troy.
Man charged in deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair
48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian of Troy (pictured) was charged with one count of Murder for...
Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting