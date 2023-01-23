Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23

The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive,...
The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks.(WTVY)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks.

The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023, if needed.

Motorists should exercise caution when travelling in this area.

Additional work is being done on the railroad track crossing on Lake Street, between Tuskegee Avenue and Canary Street, with railroad traffic flaggers present in the area to direct traffic.

For more information on the closing, please contact the Dothan Traffic Engineer, Noah Murphy at (334) 615-4477.

