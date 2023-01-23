DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval.

“We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward (with contracting deputies),” said Commissioner Ricky Herring (Dist-3), who is also sheriff’s office sergeant.

He brought forth that possibility at the prodding of Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter.

“A police department does require a lot of funding,” Trotter told News 4.

“Now, if we have an emergency and we call the sheriff’s department and if there is not (an officer) in this immediate vicinity we’re at their mercy on when they can get here,” she said.

The town of Rehobeth is considering contracting with deputies who would be assigned solely to that municipality and could also enforce many of its local ordinances.

Trotter stressed that a local police force has not been ruled out and a decision will come only after thorough study.

Rehobeth is among several small towns without protection past that provided by deputies who patrol 580 square miles in Houston County.

