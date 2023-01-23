4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25.

The chance for severe weather is expected between the hours of 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., with impacts to the southern part of the area in southern Covington, Geneva, and Houston counties and southward.

Isolated tornadoes are possible in the Panhandle, but the threat looks lower inland due to an expected lower instability.

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

