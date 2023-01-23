4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25.

The chance for severe weather is expected between the hours of 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., with impacts to the southern part of the area in southern Covington, Geneva, and Houston counties and southward.

Isolated tornadoes are possible in the Panhandle, but the threat looks lower inland due to an expected lower instability.

We'll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms.

