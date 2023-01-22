Strong storms possible mid week

SYNOPSIS – Rain clearing out overnight Sunday. Partly cloudy start to our Monday turning sunny by the afternoon. We will remain calm overnight Monday and throughout the day Tuesday before a line of showers and storms are expected to roll through Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall can be expected with this line. A chance for strong to severe storms is also possible. Timing looking to be early Wednesday morning (2am-8am).

TONIGHT – Showers dwindle. Low near 43°. Winds N at 5 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Few clouds. High near 60°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Partly to mostly cloudy, thunderstorms at night. Low: 41° High: 62° 90% at night

WED: Early thunderstorms, then turning sunny. Low: 56° High: 64° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 54° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

