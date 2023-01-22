Strong storms possible mid week
SYNOPSIS – Rain clearing out overnight Sunday. Partly cloudy start to our Monday turning sunny by the afternoon. We will remain calm overnight Monday and throughout the day Tuesday before a line of showers and storms are expected to roll through Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall can be expected with this line. A chance for strong to severe storms is also possible. Timing looking to be early Wednesday morning (2am-8am).
TONIGHT – Showers dwindle. Low near 43°. Winds N at 5 mph. 30%
TOMORROW – Few clouds. High near 60°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.
EXTENDED
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%
TUE: Partly to mostly cloudy, thunderstorms at night. Low: 41° High: 62° 90% at night
WED: Early thunderstorms, then turning sunny. Low: 56° High: 64° 10%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 54° 5%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.