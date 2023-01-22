P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC.

That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.

P.E.I.R. also works to remember and honor those who have lost their lives to this disease. They created an “Angels of Hope” wall to allow families and friends to heal and to show their loved ones they are not forgotten.

“It’s affecting everybody, not just the people that have passed away but the people that are still struggling and suffering through this disease and the families,” Kayton Tillery, P.E.I.R. agency coordinator said. “You know, this is an opportunity to show their faces and voice their voices and give them a purpose today.”

P.E.I.R. is making this wall in honor of Nathan Money.

“Our families are missed and they need a voice and their lives need to be talked about,” Cindy Money, P.E.I.R. volunteer, said.

Cindy Money reflects on the life of her nephew.

“The kid over my shoulder, right here, that’s my beautiful nephew Nathan,” Cindy Money said. “He was larger than life to me and to our family.”

Cindy Money and Tillery agree this memorial wall is an opportunity to turn their grief into passion by helping those who need assistance.

“Looking at these kids, or these young men and women, you can’t even tell they were in addiction,” Money said. “You know, it strikes anybody at any time. It’s just really sad what’s going on with this epidemic with the fentanyl and we just want to put it out there that this is real. None of these people expected that last use to be the end of their life and it can happen at any time, you never know when it’s going to happen and we just want to put it out there to please seek help.”

If you or a loved one is in need of recovery assistance you can call the 24/7 helpline at (844)307-1760.

You can also stop by the P.E.I.R. office at 1930 Wise Drive in Dothan, Alabama.

The organization is there to help clients get on the road to recovery from the beginning to the treatment they seek. Cindy Money said they meet people where they are.

If you would like to submit a photo of a love one for the “Angels of Hope” memorial wall you can contact the office at (334)446-1342 or mail the photo in.

P.E.I.R. is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

