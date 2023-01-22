Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

Andrew Clark was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 pm newscast.
Andrew Clarke booking photo.
Andrew Clarke booking photo.(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges.

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 pm newscast aired.

“Officers received a complaint from the alleged victim that Mr. Clarke had repeatedly followed her from her place of employment, and she obtained a warrant for his arrest,” said Dothan Police Major Will Glover.

No biographical information accompanies his station website photo, but those familiar with Clarke’s career say he began working at WDHN in June 2021.

An email seeking comment from the station was not immediately answered.

If convicted, Clarke faces up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Coffee County murder investigation
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the...
Dale County coach resigns to start new program

Latest News

Sharonda Michelle Holt hugs her mom Marian Hunter while surprising her family with an early...
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
of Hope
Angels of Hope
People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is a nonprofit which provides assistance to those who...
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton