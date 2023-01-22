Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy

File Photo
File Photo(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, whose identity has not been released. One victim was transported to Dothan for further treatment. The second victim died on the scene.

Officers took the suspect, whose identity has not been released, into custody at the scene.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
Andrew Clarke booking photo.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Coffee County murder investigation
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Latest News

Andrew Clarke booking photo.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Sharonda Michelle Holt hugs her mom Marian Hunter while surprising her family with an early...
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
of Hope
Angels of Hope
People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is a nonprofit which provides assistance to those who...
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing