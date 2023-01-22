Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!

Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.

Most of the family had no idea they’d be reunited with Holt so early.

“When I first looked, I said, ‘That looks just like my daughter.’ Then I said, ‘That is my daughter,’ said Hunter. “This is the best surprise I’ve ever had! I mean, I am elated! Words just can’t describe this feeling.”

Hunter said she also served in the military, along with Holt’s father. She added that Hunt has been dedicated to her country for a long time, even knowing she wanted to serve since high school.

“She has served faithfully,” said her mom.

The only person in on the big surprise was her aunt Rena’ Billingsley.

“I had to come up with a reason to get everybody here so I told them I had a big announcement,” said Billingsley. “They thought I was pregnant at 55! So when she finally walked in, I said, ‘It’s a girl!’”

Holt said there’s no other feeling like being reunited with the ones you love.

“It’s a joy,” she said. “Being away from them, even though we didn’t talk every day, but even just being back in their presence, you can still feel the love no matter how long you’ve been away from them.”

Sharonda says she’s now home for good and can’t wait to spend some much-needed family time with her loved ones. She mentioned even a possible family bowling tournament that could happen soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the...
Dale County coach resigns to start new program
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Coffee County murder investigation
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges

Latest News

of Hope
Angels of Hope
People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is a nonprofit which provides assistance to those who...
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
Riverwalk Stadium to host ‘Throwing for Veterans’