Wildcats handle business in the Magic City
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats are bringing home two state championships after dominating the AHSAA state wresting tournaments in Birmingham.
Evelyn Holmes-Smith, is the 120 pound champ and now a three time state champion as only a sophomore.
Mackenzie Shultz, is the 165 pound champ. She moves to 33-0 on the season after taking down Kaylee Holder from Daphne High School.
Enterprise girls and boys finished fourth in the state overall.
