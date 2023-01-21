Wildcats handle business in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats are bringing home two state championships after dominating the AHSAA state wresting tournaments in Birmingham.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith, is the 120 pound champ and now a three time state champion as only a sophomore.

Mackenzie Shultz, is the 165 pound champ. She moves to 33-0 on the season after taking down Kaylee Holder from Daphne High School.

Enterprise girls and boys finished fourth in the state overall.

