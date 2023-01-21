Riverwalk Stadium to host ‘Throwing for Veterans’

Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Throwing for Veterans will hold an event at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium featuring Mr. 7000.

The fundraiser will be held on Monday, Feb. 20th, with the doors opening at noon. The event will feature Michael Moseley, aka Mr. 7000. Moseley will attempt to throw 15,000 pitches in less than 24 hours, breaking his own Guinness Book World Record for throwing live batting practice pitches.

Throwing for Veterans will take place at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery
The purpose of the event is to honor veterans. During the event, there will be a presentation about veteran suicide. Statistics show that approximately 44 veterans commit suicide every day, and the goal is to bring this problem to light.

Sweat Pea Home, the organization putting on this event, aims to inform veterans of local organizations that provide resources. This includes housing for homeless veterans, job training, as well as mental health services. They noted that these organizations would also receive proceeds from this event.

