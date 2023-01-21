Rain continues

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain continues for the next 24 hours across the Wiregrass. Partly cloudy and dry Monday and for the first half of Tuesday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll in overnight Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. A chance for some strong to severe storms within that line. Things looking drier for the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Showers continue. Low near 47°. Winds N at 5 mph. 60%

TOMORROW – Heavy AM showers, scattered showers. High near 56°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph. 90%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Drying out. Low near 50°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Partly to mostly cloudy, thunderstorms at night. Low: 41° High: 62° 90% at night

WED: Early thunderstorms, then turning sunny. Low: 56° High: 64° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 54° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

