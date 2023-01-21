Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

