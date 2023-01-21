Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

Coffee County murder investigation
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder.

In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.

Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation.

The proclamation made by Gov. Ivey today can be read below:

I, Kay Ivey by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Alabama under Ala. Code § 15-9-1, do hereby offer a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s), provided that no arrest has been made in connection with this event as of the date of this proclamation, and provided further that eligibility for this reward shall be limited to private citizens who are not members or employees of any government law enforcement agency or the relatives thereof.

State of Alabama Proclamation by Governor Kay Ivey

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

