City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint form

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, the City of Dothan approved regulations of short-term rental housing units that manage the location of these units, require they get a business license, and remit lodging taxes.

All short-term rentals must get a business license by March 4, 2023.

The city has also established an administrative support service to enforce these new ordinances.

Part of this process is opening a tip line and an online tip form for complaints.

You can reach the 24/7 toll-free hotline at 855-238-3288. Or you can visit the online tip form at this link.

