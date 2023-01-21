Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night.

Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center.

Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama.

Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago.

