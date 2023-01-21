Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.
Black bear spotted in Geneva, AL neighborhood on January 20, 2023.(Ridgely Meyers)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night.

Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center.

Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama.

Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago.

