Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night.
Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center.
Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama.
Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago.
