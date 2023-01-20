Wet Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather is ahead for the weekend, with scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms will mix in for Sunday, too. After a break from the wet weather Monday into Tuesday, another storm system moves in for Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the potential for severe weather.

TONIGHT – Turning cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 47°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers. High near 56°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, rain at times. Low near 50°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 50° High: 68° 90%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Partly to mostly cloudy, thunderstorms at night. Low: 41° High: 62° 90% at night

WED: Early clouds, then turning sunny. Low: 56° High: 64° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 54° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

