Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect shot by Chipley Police officers in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday has died, according to Chipley’s Police Chief.

Chief Scott Thompson says the suspect is identified as Shawn Joseph Pearce, 44, of Tennessee.

Chief Thompson said they got calls of a man behaving erratically at an intersection near the Chipley Walmart. Police said he was threatening vehicles including a school bus.

When police got to the area, they said they found Pearce harassing customers in the parking lot. That’s when Chief Thompson said Pearce started fighting with officers and stole one of the officer’s tasers, pointing it at the officer.

That’s when Chief Thompson said Pearce was shot by police. Pearce was sent to the hospital, but later died.

Chief Thompson said two officers with the Chipley Police Department are on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

FDLE officials say they are investigating the use of force in the incident.

Chief Thompson did not confirm how many shots were fired or how many officers shot Pearce.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 7 will update you as we get more information.

According to a Facebook post with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, and a heavy presence of law enforcement is on scene and safe.

Chipley Police are the acting agency in the case.

