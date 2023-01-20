Quiet today, but tracking our next system

SYNOPSIS - A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. We will start the day off with sun but clouds will move back in this afternoon. Tomorrow a warm front will move through the area, this will bring rain during the day. A cold front will follow overnight Saturday into Sunday and this will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms, some could be on the strong side so we will keep watching that. Rain continues through the day on Sunday with a break on Monday to start off the new week. Our next system will move through on Tuesday and this one looks stronger than the weekend system so we will have to keep a close eye on it. Cooler by the end of next week.

TODAY - AM sun, partly cloudy PM. High near 65°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Rain. High near 54°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 90%

EXTENDED

SUN: Showers and storms. Low: 50° High: 68° 90%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Showers and storms. Low: 44° High: 56° 90%

WED: Rain ends early, partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

