Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee and Pike County DA

James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, has been appointed as Coffee and Pike County district...
James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, has been appointed as Coffee and Pike County district attorney(Marsh and Cotter, LLP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Coffee and Pike County district attorney after former DA Tom Anderson decided to seek supernumerary status.

James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, will now serve as the 12th Judicial Circuit district attorney, according to an appointment letter from Gov. Ivey.

In that letter, she said “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”

Tarbox joined Marsh and Cotter, LLP after his graduation from law school at the University of Alabama in 2013 and has previously been involved in all types of legal matters.

He will begin his term as district attorney immediately.

