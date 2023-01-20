Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee and Pike County DA

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Coffee and Pike County district attorney after former DA Tom Anderson decided to seek supernumerary status.

James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, will now serve as the 12th Judicial Circuit district attorney, according to an appointment letter from Gov. Ivey.

In that letter, she said “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”

Tarbox joined Marsh and Cotter, LLP after his graduation from law school at the University of Alabama in 2013 and has previously been involved in all types of legal matters.

He will begin his term as district attorney immediately.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.