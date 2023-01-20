Geneva hires former defensive coordinator to lead Panthers

Jamel Harris has been named as the head coach in a board meeting Friday morning.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva High School has announced who will lead the Geneva Panthers football team in the 2023 season.

A 1996 graduate of Wicksburg High School, Harris was a standout linebacker at the University of Arkansas that resulted in a pro career between the Canadian Football League and and Arena Football League.

Six of his last eight years have been spent with Geneva City Schools as linebackers coach with the previous two seasons being spent as the defensive coordinator at Geneva.

He has also had stints at other Wiregrass schools as a coordinator or assistant coach at Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, and Rehobeth.

