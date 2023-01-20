Dothan City Schools launch new child safety plan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is working to ensure school bus safety.

According to a statement made by the school on January 19, they will be implementing a program in the spring with the goal to change driver behavior and make children safer when community drivers come across school buses on the roadways.

In March of 2023, DCS in conjunction with AngelTrax will launch an automated stop-arm violation program. A safety camera system will monitor and detect drivers who pass school buses illegally.

When school buses are stopped and the amber lights are activated, the camera will automatically detect vehicles passing the bus and record the incident. Once the infraction is confirmed as a stop arm violation, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a citation in the mail.

Citations from the program will begin on March 1, 2023 and drivers who receive them will face up to a $300 fine.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to Dothan City Schools. In a recent study, we discovered an alarming number of traffic violations regarding passing a school bus with the stop arm engaged. This type of behavior puts the lives of our most precious assets in jeopardy,” says DCS Superintendent, Dr. Dennis Coe. “It is our hope that the implementation of the Dothan Child Safety Program will reshape driving habits to a point where our children are not in danger. Revenues from this program will also be used to expand our driver’s education program to help both educate drivers on the rules of the road, and to reduce the financial burdens of parents to insure our young drivers.”

For a full fact sheet about the new child safety program and frequently asked questions, visit this link.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.