Dale County coach resigns to start new program
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach.
He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama.
Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for the past two seasons. His first coaching stint as a head coach.
He compiled a 6-14 record in that span.
