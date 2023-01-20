Dale County coach resigns to start new program

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach.

He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama.

Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for the past two seasons. His first coaching stint as a head coach.

He compiled a 6-14 record in that span.

