Dale County coach resigns to start new program

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach.

He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama.

Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for the past two seasons. His first coaching stint as a head coach.

He compiled a 6-14 record in that span.

