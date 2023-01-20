Authorities warn people of Publisher’s Clearing House scam

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes has been around for quite a long time now. Hearing you’ve just become a millionaire may sound exciting, but it could also be too good to be true. Scammers are impersonating workers for Publisher’s Clearing House and calling older adults.

I spoke with a 76-year-old woman in west Georgia who says she received a call from someone saying that she had won more than 3 million dollars from Publisher’s Clearing House. Hunter jones with the local Better Business Bureau says PCH will never call you.

Oratine Dabbs says she received a call a couple days ago from someone claiming to be from the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes. The person on the phone stating that the Lumpkin Georgia had won 3.5 million dollars and they were headed her way.

“And so I told him I had a funeral to go to it too he said well OK then we can make it a little later and make it by 4 o’clock he said that will give you time to go to Walmart and get a card and this is after he had talked all this talk about you know everything is free it’s yours it’s legitimate.”

Hunter Jones, president of the Better Business Bureau in Columbus, says they receive two to three calls a day about sweepstakes scams. Jones says these scammers will try to have you pay for the taxes by using an untraceable gift card.

“Another big thing is is if you win the prize money again why am I paying you for free money if it’s a if it’s a thing go ahead and deduct about so that’s a huge red flag of this canvas if they’re asking you to pay money upfront because in reality all they’re trying to do is get you to lose your money.”

Dabbs says she did enter herself into the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes but something about this phone call just did not sit right with her.

“When he starts talking about me putting some money out, I’m like, no I can’t do that right now let. Me let me think about that you know what I mean just think about that and see you know what I can come up with so he’s OK just call me when you come from the funeral.”

With many elderly people who may live alone, they easily can become a target. Dabbs says she is grateful she didn’t not fall for the sweepstakes scam.

“Because I knew that it was scam I knew that that wasn’t true and I know some people do fall for that. Somebody elderly people have been scammed out of their life savings and so I didn’t want that to happen to anybody else.”

So how do you avoid getting scammed?

“Everybody gets his scam phone calls numbers are being spoofed if you don’t recognize the number don’t answer if it’s important enough they’ll leave you a message.”

Hunter jones with the BBB says if you do answer the phone call from the scammer, it’s likely they will sell your phone number and the scam calls will continue.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold a/k/a Mr. Kev Time is led from a Houston County courtroom after receiving 25...
Mr. Kev Time must do time
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute
Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15, according to the Geneva County Sheriff's...
Missing person reported in Geneva County
An officer involved shooting occurred at the Chipley Walmart
One killed in Chipley officer involved shooting
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

Latest News

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an...
Florida blocks high school AP African American studies class
ALABAMA RECOVERING AFTER TORNADOS DESTROY HOMES.
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
Proud to be from the Wiregrass
Proud to be from the Wiregrass