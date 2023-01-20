Auburn basketball has nation’s longest home winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite not playing a game on Thursday night, the Tigers Men’s Basketball team has achieved another milestone under Bruce Pearl. They now own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 28 games.

Gonzaga was sitting atop that mountain until their 75-game streak was snapped Thursday night in a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount.

Entering the season, the Tigers had the third-longest streak behind Gonzaga and Kentucky. However, Kentucky’s streak was snapped earlier this month when they fell to South Carolina 71-68.

Since the 2017-18 season, the Tigers are 84-10 at home but will have to wait to extend their streak for now. They stay on the road this weekend and will tip off against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The next home game for the Tigers will be next Wednesday when they welcome Texas A&M to Neville Arena for an all-important SEC matchup.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.