5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting.

Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD.

Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones Jr., 19, and Jayemyan Hightower, 17, are now being charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and weapons offenses.

Pictured L to R clockwise: Jaoveon Hudley, 18 Marcus Lindsey, 19 Roy Jones Jr., 19 Jayemyan Hightower, 17 (Blakely Police Department Facebook)

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.