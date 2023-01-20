5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting.

Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD.

Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones Jr., 19, and Jayemyan Hightower, 17, are now being charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and weapons offenses.

Pictured L to R clockwise: Jaoveon Hudley, 18 Marcus Lindsey, 19 Roy Jones Jr., 19 Jayemyan Hightower, 17(Blakely Police Department Facebook)

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

