Wiregrass 211 moves into new location

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An influential non-profit organization has a new home in the Wiregrass. Wiregrass 211 outgrew their old facility and has upgraded to a larger space.

211 works to provide access to Wiregrass resources through referrals. They work with over 900 agencies in the area that help with anything from food assistance to doctor recommendations.

After 15 years of growth the group has found a new home off of Highway 52.

Chris Juda with the Houston County EMA was influential in getting 211 this space. He said, “We’re on a team, we all have to be team players, and they are fantastic. Again David does a great job in bringing things together, the resources that they have that we share from the fire department, police department, sheriff’s department, fire and EMS is unreal for this county.”

Executive Director, David Duke, says the new facility will allow them to host meetings and provide a space for the community. “You know, we cannot provide any services here unless we are collaborating with our partner agencies out in the community,” David said, “we’re only as strong as our partner agencies and we have 900 of them. This facility is going to allow us to serve them as well as the people who pick up that phone or send us that message 24 hours a day.”

2-1-1 is holding a grand opening for their new location on February 10.

