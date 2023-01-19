Wallace softball closing in on season opener

We are just 10 days away from first pitch of the Wallace Govs softball season.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The lady Govs are looking to continue the success they have had over the past several seasons under head coach David Russo.

During his tenure, Wallace has had a lot of success including a trip to the NJCAA World Series with a fourth-place finish in the tournament.

Excluding the 2020 season cut short due to the pandemic, the lady Govs have gone 274 and 84 since 2016.

“Once you start having success, I think the kids will start buying into what you want to do and the next thing you know you’re competing for a championship year in and year out. We’re very fortunate, the last few years we’ve been nationally ranked. Last year we finished I think in the top 25,” said Wallace softball coach David Russo.

The lady Govs host Andrew College next Saturday to open the season. First pitch of the double header is set for noon.

