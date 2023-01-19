Valenza begins fourth term as Houston County sheriff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donald Valenza began his fourth term as Houston County sheriff on Wednesday and, perhaps more remarkable, is the 46 years he has worked in the office he leads.

“I want to keep the department going in the right direction and there’s a lot of great things we’ve done in eight years (he has been sheriff),” Valenza said.

Under his watch, the number of deputies increased from 64 to 94.

“We’ve also purchased (over 60) vehicles without the county commission’s help,” he told News 4. Much of that money came from fees charged to serve civil papers.

Valenza moved to Dothan in the 1970′s to play baseball at Wallace Community College. Afterwards, he latched on with the sheriff’s office.

He is the quintessential officer who worked his way through the ranks, without notion of landing the top spot.

But while chief deputy, the position became vacant and Valenza, with prodding, decided to seek the job.

He was appointed to finish out Andy Hughes’ term and has since been elected three times.

His fourth term began with longtime pal, Circuit Judge (Ret.) Larry Anderson, administering his oath with a packed room enthusiastically looking on.

“It’s a very warm feeling,” Valenza said of that turnout.

