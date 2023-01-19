One wounded in Chipley officer involved shooting

CHIPLEY, Fl. (WTVY) - A person wounded in a Chipley, Florida officer involved shooting has been flown to a Dothan hospital.

The person wounded is not believed to be an officer.

That shooting occurred late Wednesday at or near the Chipley Walmart, according to unofficial reports.

Investigators from Washington County, where Chipley is located, are enroute to the Dothan hospital.

Additional information is pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.