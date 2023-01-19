One wounded in Chipley officer involved shooting

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fl. (WTVY) - A person wounded in a Chipley, Florida officer involved shooting has been flown to a Dothan hospital.

The person wounded is not believed to be an officer.

That shooting occurred late Wednesday at or near the Chipley Walmart, according to unofficial reports.

Investigators from Washington County, where Chipley is located, are enroute to the Dothan hospital.

Additional information is pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Former ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
EHS announces award in honor of late principal
The Trojans saw an eighth place finish in the DI Coed Gameday Division, as well as a sixth...
Troy Cheer makes history at UCA College Nationals
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as...
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football