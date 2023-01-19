News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of January 19, 2023
- Art of the Table: A Tablescaping Event (The Cultural Arts Center - Dothan) | Thursday, January 19
- Art After Hours (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Thursday, January 19
- Dolly Parton Look Alike Contest (Enterprise State Community College Black Box Theater) | Thursday, January 19
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, January 20
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, January 20
- Free Eye Mobile Unit (Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama Tribal Office - Elba) | Friday, January 20
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, January 21
- Somerset Assisted Living Open House | Saturday, January 21
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.