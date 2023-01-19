New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard

Map of AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
Map of AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard.

To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal.

Motorists are requested to use caution when traveling in and around this area.

For additional information, please contact Noah Murphy, Traffic Engineer, at 334-615-4477

