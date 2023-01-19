Mr. Kev Time must do time

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis.

“If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.

Saffold has for years posted criticism of police to his Mr. Kev Time Facebook page, often accusing officers of unfairly targeting Blacks.

Parkman believes those officers wanted to get back at Saffold, hoping to influence Houston County Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland, who sentenced Saffold to 25 years.

A jury convicted him in August on Financial Exploitation of the Elderly charges.

Investigators say he illegally coerced the victim into purchasing two vehicles and used her credit card to purchase dentures.

He represented himself during trial and retained Parkman afterwards.

Russ Goodman, who became district attorney this week, praised the sentence and the successful efforts of prosecuting attorney Seth Brooks.

“Crimes involving children, the elderly, violent crimes—those are what we are sort of focusing our efforts on,” Goodman said.

The 25 years is less than Saffold, who has a lengthy criminal history, had faced and punishment that Parkman considers fair.

“(Saffold) was pleased that we gave an argument (for a lesser sentence),” he said, commending Steensland.

Saffold has been jailed since last month after Steensland revoked his bond for causing a courthouse commotion.

