Morning showers

SYNOPSIS - Showers moving through this morning so grab the rain gear. The cold front is still off to our west so we will see a few more showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder later this morning. Cooler tomorrow behind the front with our next system coming in over the weekend. Showers during the first half of Saturday with a chance of a few thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning right now our severe chance looks low with this system, the best instability looks to stay off shore. We will be quiet on Monday and another front moves through on Tuesday into Wednesday this one we will keep on eye on over the next few days for the chance of a few strong storms.

TODAY - AM rain, partly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny. High near 65°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 50° High: 68° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 46° High: 56° 60%

WED: Rain ends early, partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 57° 50%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 4-5 ft

