Missing person reported in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday.

According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15.

Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer from mental issues and is off her medication. It is believed that she may be living on the street at this time.

Additionally, Copes may possibly be in the Panama City Beach area.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Copes are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency so she can be checked on. The number for Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is (334) 684-5660.

