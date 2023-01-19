Missing person reported in Geneva County

Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15.
Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15, according to the Geneva County Sheriff's...
Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15, according to the Geneva County Sheriff's Office.(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday.

According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15.

Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer from mental issues and is off her medication. It is believed that she may be living on the street at this time.

Additionally, Copes may possibly be in the Panama City Beach area.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Copes are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency so she can be checked on. The number for Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is (334) 684-5660.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
An officer involved shooting occurred at the Chipley Walmart
One wounded in Chipley officer involved shooting
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Kevin Saffold a/k/a Mr. Kev Time is led from a Houston County courtroom after receiving 25...
Mr. Kev Time must do time

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement