Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O’Conner said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
The team at All4Paws said Callie should be ready for adoption in about a month thanks to their...
Animal rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home: ‘She’s a great little girl’
Prosecutors officially charged Ana Walshe's husband with murder.
Brian Walshe charged with murdering his missing wife
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others