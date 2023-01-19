Harris coming to Florida for Roe anniversary

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will appear Sunday in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

While not providing details of the travel plans, Jean-Pierre said Harris will deliver “a major address” about reproductive care. “She will talk about what is at stake for millions of women across the country and most importantly the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe into law,” Jean-Pierre said.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make decisions about abortion rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed legislation that bars doctors in Florida from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Florida Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the law.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
An officer involved shooting occurred at the Chipley Walmart
One wounded in Chipley officer involved shooting
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the skeletal...
Police call ‘Opelika Jane Doe’ news conference, 10 am
Harvest filed a lawsuit against the UMC in November, expressing fears that denominational...
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute