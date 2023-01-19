Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list.

The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.

Dothan’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks Golf Course, which ranked #1 in the 2022 list, dropped down to #8 for this year’s rankings. Meanwhile, Enterprise’s The Bridges at Tartan Pines entered the list for the first time, coming in at #20.

In total, 65 golf courses in Alabama were reviewed in 2022 with 1,935 total reviews being submitted by GolfPass members.

To view the full 2023 Best in Alabama list, click here.

