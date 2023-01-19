Cooler End To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ve been forecasting a wet weekend for days and nothing has changed. After a partly cloudy Friday, clouds thicken Friday night with light showers developing Saturday. The rain will become a bit heavier at times Saturday night, with scattered showers ongoing around daybreak Sunday. We may see scattered showers linger for much of the day, before finally departing eastward by later Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 47°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 68° 90%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.  Low: 44° High: 56° 90%

WED: Early rain, some sun later. Low: 52° High: 64° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

