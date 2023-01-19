Cooler End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – We’ve been forecasting a wet weekend for days and nothing has changed. After a partly cloudy Friday, clouds thicken Friday night with light showers developing Saturday. The rain will become a bit heavier at times Saturday night, with scattered showers ongoing around daybreak Sunday. We may see scattered showers linger for much of the day, before finally departing eastward by later Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 47°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 68° 90%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 56° 90%

WED: Early rain, some sun later. Low: 52° High: 64° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.