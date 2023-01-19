Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged during the robberies, leading to costly damage for the victims.

An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been here over 21 years, and things like this never happen in our neighborhood to my knowledge,” about her Ozark neighborhood.

She woke up to a frightening scene Tuesday morning after her grandson’s car door was jimmied open in the middle of the night.

“You could tell by the inside of the car,” she said, “that someone had gone all through his glove box and dashboard and just ransacked his car.”

Police found his wallet down the street. They suspect thieves dropped it while breaking into someone else’s car.

In Dothan, there were even more reports of goods stolen from unsuspecting vehicles. Cars in the Circle City had windows smashed in, leaving glass on the street. But in some cases thieves didn’t have to do much work as cars were left unlocked.

News4 spoke with Dothan, Ozark, and Houston County investigators, and they are currently unable to speak about the string of break-ins.

They do say, that drivers should park in areas that are well lit, double check that car doors are locked, and never leave valuables in a vehicle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.