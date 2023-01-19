Amber Leggett: Return of a class act

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and other greats, athletes know when it’s time to hang it up. However, those same greats also loved the game so much they had to give it one last go around.

Amber Leggett’s presence is heard loud & clear anytime she steps on a basketball court.

“It’s a great feeling because you don’t have to wonder if we’re going to start with great energy because if she’s apart of it there’s going to be great energy,” said head coach Chanda Rigby.

After graduating last season and starting her professional career at an oil company in Houston, Amber could no longer watch her team from the stands. It was best she come back, and use her last year of eligibility to truly close a chapter.

Since her return at the beginning of 2023, Amber is averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds, and a steal per game. In just a few games, she earned a starting position once again, and has yet to let her team down.

“She brings so much energy she’s like a positive person on the team,” teammate Tai’Sheka Porchia shared.

“Just to have a fresh voice of encouragement to everybody whether it’s me, she encourages me, whether it’s her teammates she’s the most happy when somebody hits a shot. Who wouldn’t want that on a team right? It’s a blessing,” said Coach Rigby

Amber has been able to work part time with her oil company while playing the game she loves. She knows her time at Troy will one day come to an end so she hopes to send an inspiring message.

“I’m a team player, just knowing that I’m always going to put my teammates ahead of me,” said Leggett. “I want to make sure everyone around me succeeds because at the end of the day they’re going to make me succeed and I’ll do anything to make sure that happens. I’ll put myself on the line every single time for them.”

