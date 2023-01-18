Troy Cheer makes history at UCA College Nationals

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy’s Cheerleading squad saw a school history level performance at the 2023 UCA College Nationals in Orlando.

The Trojans saw an eighth place finish in the DI Coed Gameday Division, as well as a sixth place finish in the DI Small Coed Division.

With the finishes, it marked the first time in school history that the squad has made a finals appearance in the Gameday Division, and the first time that Troy Cheer has made two finals in the same year.

“We had one goal in mind before going to Nationals and that was hitting all four of our routines, and we accomplished that goal and made the finals in both gameday and traditional,” Cheer Head Coach Nic Laracuente said. “After being so close last year and just missing out on finals in gameday, it gave us the drive this year to make sure we didn’t have that feeling again. This is a special team in helping the future of Troy Cheer.”

Troy Cheer’s UCA Nationals Roster included:

Trey Anthony

Carsen Arrant

Regan Ashworth

Maddie Bagdonas

Riley Benton

Kayln Boley

Jack Booker

Kinley Copen

Morgan Emerson

Paul Gagnon

Liv Harper

Carlyn Hayes

Jamia Jones

Caroline Lyles

Zniya Manning

Lauren Martin

Mashawn Mathis

Olivia Miller

Ashlyn Nesmith

Ellie Rockwell

Abby Shepherd

Alexis Smith

Rex Smith

Omarion Sneed

Kazani Snell

Trey Wilson

In addition to the first-ever marks for the squad, the finals appearance in Small Coed marked the first time since 2014 and 2015 that Troy earned back-to-back berths in the finals. Their 84.8 overall score in the finals finished ahead of programs such as Miami, San Diego State, App State and Georgia Tech among others.

“Congratulations to Coach Laracuente and his amazing student-athletes for record-breaking performances last weekend,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “We look forward to honoring them Thursday at the men’s basketball game. Our cheerleaders are great ambassadors for Troy.”

