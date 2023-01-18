Showers possible today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Very foggy this morning, we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8am CST this morning so take it slow on the roadways. A better chance of a few showers today as well tomorrow the cold front will move through our chance of severe weather with this front is very low! Friday we will see nicer weather before our next system moves in over the weekend, the warm front will move through Saturday and being the chance of showers and thunderstorms and the cold front will follow on Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on both for the chance of a few strong to severe storms. After the weekend Monday will be quiet before the next system on Tuesday and this one will have to be watched for the chance of some stronger storms as well.

TODAY - Partly sunny, chance of a few showers. High near 76°. Winds S 10-20 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, early morning showers. Low near 64°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, chance of a showers early in the day. High near 75°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 54° 50%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 50° High: 68° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 56° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 66° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 54° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 17, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rather Wet Pattern Ahead
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
WTVY 4WARN Weather
A few showers possible today