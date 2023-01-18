Showers possible today

SYNOPSIS - Very foggy this morning, we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8am CST this morning so take it slow on the roadways. A better chance of a few showers today as well tomorrow the cold front will move through our chance of severe weather with this front is very low! Friday we will see nicer weather before our next system moves in over the weekend, the warm front will move through Saturday and being the chance of showers and thunderstorms and the cold front will follow on Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on both for the chance of a few strong to severe storms. After the weekend Monday will be quiet before the next system on Tuesday and this one will have to be watched for the chance of some stronger storms as well.

TODAY - Partly sunny, chance of a few showers. High near 76°. Winds S 10-20 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, early morning showers. Low near 64°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, chance of a showers early in the day. High near 75°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 54° 50%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 50° High: 68° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 56° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 66° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 54° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

