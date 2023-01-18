Reluctant leaders discuss demolishing homes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase two homes, only to demolish them in hopes of solving chronic flooding issues.

But they declined to close deals on four others, putting water drainage resolution for the city’s Garden District neighborhood in jeopardy.

“I want to make sure that we’re not expending taxpayer dollars to fix individual problems,” said Commissioner Gantt Pierce (Dist. 5).

Flooding makes streets impassable and turns yards into lakes, but Pierce is among those who want to deliberately tackle the issue.

The proposal to purchase homes that commissioners approved had been tabled two weeks ago, though one owner said she believed the deal had been done.

“I thought it was already approved due to receiving a signed contract,” claims Heather Phillips.

She said she learned of the delay from a WTVY report and expressed disappointment that the city did not alert her to what occurred.

“I think media moves faster than government,” she said.

After learning that she moved several weeks ago, sympathetic commissioners unanimously voted to purchase her home at 1502 Tacoma Street and, on a narrow 4-3 vote, voted to purchase 1504 Tacoma Street at a combined cost of $405,000.

But they tabled the proposed acquisitions of four others that were also on Tuesday’s agenda.

Those homes with a combined price tag of about $1.3 million are at:

700 Cherokee Avenue

1502 Oak Drive

1510 Oak Drive

603 North Pontiac Avenue

The city has struggled with drainage in the Girard basin for decades and had recently pursued a construction project to resolve the issue until higher-than-expected bids rolled in.

“It will be a lot more (cost) to solve (flooding issues) another way (than to purchase and destroy homes),” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

He promises all neighborhoods inside Ross Clark Circle will be scrutinized and the best remedy for each sought.

“This is typical government infrastructure needs,” he said, noting those neighborhoods predate modern engineering flood controls.

City regulations are also more stringent than they were when most of those homes were constructed.

Saliba admits the issue is a slippery slope.

“Anytime you deal with people’s homes…it’s a tough issue,” the mayor told News 4.

He notes that even if the Garden District flooding problem was addressed through construction, it would be detrimental to residents with antagonistic work close to their homes.

In all, the city contacted 14 homeowners to gauge interest in selling.

The city previously purchased one of those properties after it went on the market.

