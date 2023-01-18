Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon. (SOURCE: WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Township.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-280 when it lost a set of dual tires from one of its axles.

The tires went through the median and struck another semi truck traveling northbound on the same highway and killing the driver.

The highway patrol said the first semi truck did not stop after the accident took place.

Officials have not publicly identified the driver who was killed but said they were from Michigan.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or the driver of the first semi truck is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Latest News

Flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan in this January 11, 2023 photo.
Reluctant leaders discuss demolishing homes
Not all on board with purchasing homes to solve flooding issues
Not all on board with purchasing homes to solve flooding issues
A murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. (CNN, WBZ, WCVB, LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENT,...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman charged with murder
FILE - Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks during a news...
Herschel Walker campaign staffer’s lawsuit says GOP activist groped him